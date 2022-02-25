Amer Al Fayadh’s track record within the local community is highlighted by various deeds on behalf of immigrants to Lancaster.

He volunteered with Church World Service Lancaster as a driver and interpreter for Arabic-speaking immigrants. CWS helped resettle Al Fayadh’s family when it arrived from Iraq in 2010.

“We started a language program there – Language Beyond Boarders – with people who had command of a language other than English, trained them to be interpreters and translators, and started providing those services in the community,” AlFayadh said.

He later worked for CWS Lancaster.

In 2017, Al Fayadh placed fourth in the Great Social Enterprise Pitch, a project of the Lancaster County Community Foundation and Assets that encourages organizations that perform a social good while also making a profit.

His pitch was Lancaster Beyond Borders, a language and interpretation service that sought to employ immigrants and refugees.

Lancaster Beyond Borders closed in 2020. That same year, Al Fayadh launched Communication Essentials. The Lancaster Township business offers translation and interpretation services through a team of contractors who provide services in more than 150 languages.

In January, the United Way of Lancaster County partnered with Al Fayadh’s business to create the Lancaster Language Justice Initiative with the goal of supporting local efforts to advance language access and equity.