Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling is a board member on the Build the Wall PAC that Steve Bannon chaired. Bannon, a former White House advisor to President Trump, was indicted for fraud this morning for his role in raising money for that committee, according to the government.

Kris Kobach is the general counsel of the Build the Wall PAC that Steve Bannon was just arrested for being involved in as chairman. The advisory board includes Erik Prince, former CO congressman Tom Tancredo, Sheriff Dave Clarke and former pitcher Curt Schilling. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 20, 2020

Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States, as reported by the Associated Press.

Never shy about his right-wing political views, Schilling was fired in 2016 from his job as an analyst for ESPN due to his controversial social media posts, according to Richard Sandomir at nytimes.com.

In 2012, Schilling lost all his savings and $75 million the State of Rhode Island had given him to promote business, when his video game company went bankrupt, as reported by Jack Dougherty at Sportscasting.com.

Schilling pitched nine seasons for the Phillies, including starting for the 1993 World Series team, which lost to the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2001, he won a championship and was named World Series MVP as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. And in 2004, he helped the Boston Red Sox win their first World Series since 1918.

One of the best pitchers of his era, Schilling has repeatedly been denied the votes to get into baseball's Hall of Fame due to his "questionable off-the-field behavior," as reported by Chris Cwik at sports.yahoo.com.