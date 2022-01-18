When Brian Barnhart announced his retirement from the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, he could picture no more worthy successor than the IU13’s second in command, Matthew Stem.

He got his wish. Stem, 51, will replace Barnhart as the IU13’s executive director on April 1.

IU13 congratulates Matthew Stem, who will become our new Executive Director as of April 1. Mr. Stem has both a proven record of exceptional leadership & the keen ability to embrace our #WorkWorthDoing culture. Read more: https://t.co/bU1hlYQTyo pic.twitter.com/hBYaKd3gGF — Lanc-Leb IU13 (@IU13) January 14, 2022

Barnhart announced his retirement in July 2021. His last day is at the end of March, five months sooner than planned.

“It is time for me to retire,” Barnhart, 56, said in a press release announcing his early departure. “While I have not made any official plans, I look forward to spending more quality time with my family and exploring new hobbies.”

Barnhart’s salary is $216,500. A spokesperson for the IU13 could not provide Stem’s salary for the LNP | LancasterOnline by the end of the day Monday.

Stem, of East Hempfield Township, began his role as the IU13’s assistant executive director in June 2021 after six years as Pennsylvania’s deputy secretary of elementary and secondary education.

The Millersville University graduate has more than 22 years of experience as a teacher, principal, district-level administrator and assistant superintendent at School District of Lancaster and Wyomissing Area School District in Berks County.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to become part of the IU13 family,” Stem said in a press release. “IU13 is one of the leading education service agencies in the Commonwealth… Dr. Barnhart and the current Leadership Team have worked strategically to build this amazing culture, and I am grateful to be appointed as the next Executive Director to continue the growth of our #WorkWorthDoing at IU13.”

The Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 serves 16 school districts in Lancaster County and six in Lebanon County. The education service agency with offices at 1020 New Holland Ave. in Lancaster city and 1 Cumberland St. in Lebanon also serves students in nonpublic schools, preschoolers and adult learners throughout Pennsylvania.