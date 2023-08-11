A former Lancaster bar owner who, along with three employees, beat a man unconscious outside the bar in 2015 is getting a new trial after an appeals court found his attorney was ineffective.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court agreed with Anthony Maglietta that his attorney should have asked the judge at his May 2017 trial to instruct the jury on duress — that is, that he took part in the beating because he feared for his own safety.

Maglietta, who owned what was then called Molly’s Pub, testified at trial and an appeals hearing that the three employees were gang members who essentially took over the bar, extorted money from him and had beaten him at least five times before the Dec. 25, 2015, attack on Shaliek Rivera, who was 30 at the time.

Maglietta also testified that he tried to tell police about the gang but was afraid of what the gang members would do if they found out.

The attack was captured on the bar’s surveillance video. The bar is at 253 E. Chestnut St. but most of the assault took place outside the carry-out area along North Shippen Street. It has changed ownership and is now The Corner at Musser.

It showed Raymond J. Lee III, punching Rivera, who collapsed into the street and remained there for at least two minutes. Rivera got up, stumbling toward steps leading to Maglietta’s apartment next to the bar. Lee then pulled him by the leg back into the street and continued assaulting him.

The video then shows Maglietta, Joshua Ellis and Alexander Rodriguez-Cruz joining in, punching and kicking Rivera.

All four men were tried together and convicted of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit assault. Maglietta was sentenced in August 2017 to 5½ to 11 years in state prison.

In its December ruling, the Superior Court said that if the jury had been given the duress instruction, they could have found him not guilty because of it.

“Counsel’s decision to not even place the question of whether Maglietta acted under duress … to the jury, when evidence of duress was offered, prejudiced Maglietta and, under the circumstances of this case, constituted Ineffectiveness,” the court wrote.

Maglietta’s trial attorney, Alan Goldberg, is retired and the law firm he last worked at said he would not comment.

Maglietta was released on $300,000 cash bail on July 7. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office is retrying him, and his case is listed for Sept. 1.

As for the other defendants, Lee, 46, was determined to be the principal actor and is serving a 10-to-20-year sentence.

Ellis, 40, was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison and was released in May 2022.

Rodriguez-Cruz, 33, was sentenced 4½ to 10 years, and was released in November 2021.

A fifth man involved in the assault, Francisco Camacho, 36, was initially charged with aggravated assault and robbery for taking items from Rivera's pockets. The assault charge was dropped, and he pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to one to five years in state prison, plus a consecutive sentence of one to four years for a prior parole violation.

He was released in October 2022 and is wanted for absconding from parole, according to the Pennsylvania Parole Board.