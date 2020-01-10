The former owner of two Lancaster County hospitals has agreed to pay $53 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging that it misled investors, court filings show.

The local hospitals, in Lancaster city and Warwick Township, were known as Lancaster Regional Medical Center and Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center when Community Health Systems Inc. acquired them by buying Health Management Associates in 2014.

The case in federal court focuses on activities of the Tennessee-based for-profit hospital chain before it bought the local hospitals, and it references a settlement six years ago.

In that earlier case, Community Health Systems in 2014 paid the government $89 million to settle claims that from 2005 to 2010 it illegally boosted inpatient admissions of Medicare and Medicaid patients, rather than using cheaper outpatient treatments.

The company denied wrongdoing, saying it settled “to avoid the significant expense and distraction of litigation.”

The current lawsuit references the 2014 settlement and accuses Community Health of misleading investors by attributing success to other factors. The investors originally sought damages exceeding $891 million, filings show.

Community Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

However, industry publication Becker’s Hospital Review reported that in a September filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Community Health Systems said the lawsuit is meritless and it would “vigorously defend this case.”

Although this case doesn’t involve the local hospitals, they were part of a similar civil settlement that looked back on when they were owned by former for-profit hospital chain Health Management Associates. In 2018 the company paid the government $216 million to settle claims that between January 2008 and December 2012 it illegally pressured emergency room doctors to admit people for inpatient care even when they didn’t need it, to increase revenue.

Nonprofit UPMC Pinnacle bought Lancaster Regional Medical Center and Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center in 2017. Last year it closed Lancaster Regional Medical Center — established in 1883 as St. Joseph Hospital — and consolidated its offerings at UPMC Lititz.