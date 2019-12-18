A former nurse at a Carlisle hospital sexually assaulted a nude, unconscious woman and secretly videotaped more than 200 patients — including nearly two-dozen minors — the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office said.

"People who were rushed to the emergency room or needed serious medical attention were violated by this man," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday, Dec. 18, in a news release announcing the arrest of Michael David Bragg, 39, of Chambersburg.

"This sick sexual predator took advantage of patients when they were at their most vulnerable, in need of care. Thanks to the full cooperation of UPMC Carlisle, we identified all victims throughout this investigation," Shapiro said.

According to Shapiro's news release, his office first arrested Bragg in April on numerous child pornography and related charges after searching his Buttercup Drive home. Videos found included children using the bathroom there. He was also charged with sexually abusing two minors.

Agents investigating videos of hospital patients in various stages of undress found on Bragg’s computer led to Wednesday's charges, the release said.

"This was a complex, technical investigation which led to these charges being filed. But in the end, it was a simple case of standing up for victims," Shapiro said.

Bragg was fired from the hospital in April, according to a UMPC statement. The hospital said he passed background checks.

UPMC Carlisle has offered assistance and counseling to victims and their families, and brought in a security firm to sweep the facility for hidden electronics, the statement said. None was found.

Ben Andreozzi, a Harrisburg lawyer, told the AP he represents about a dozen women and girls who have claims they were victimized by Bragg.

Charges against Bragg include one count each of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, 19 counts of child pornography and 171 counts of invasion of privacy.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A message left after hours Wednesday at an attorney listed in court documents for Bragg was not immediately returned.

He has been held without bail at Franklin County Jail since his arrest in April.

The attorney general's office asks anyone who was a patient at UPMC Carlisle’s emergency room between January 2016 and April 19, 2019, believes they were treated by Bragg — to call the Child Predator Hotline at 800-385-1044.