A Lancaster County judge had to remind a husband and wife that they were not the victims in the case and that their actions were why they were before him for sentencing on Friday.

A jury in January convicted Andrew Josiah Goslin of assaulting a Quarryville Borough police officer and Kimberly Goslin of disorderly conduct. Andrew Goslin is the man who carried a rifle slung over his shoulder in Lancaster Central Market in June 2020 — which, while legal, caused a short-lived social media frenzy.

The convictions at issue on Friday stemmed from an Aug. 5, 2020, incident in Quarryville in which police responded to a report of a man chasing a woman in a parking lot.

Instead, it turned out to be the Goslins’ sons chasing each other. But when officer Aaron Haun tried to ask Kimberly Goslin, who was inside a van, for her name and what was going on, she refused to provide information.

Then, a fight broke out involving the older Goslin boy and police. The younger Goslin boy then called his father, who drove to the scene with his loaded AR-15 rifle.

After Andrew Goslin arrived and refused police instructions, they shocked him with a Taser. He then fought the two officers, putting Haun in a chokehold.

Police shocked Andrew Goslin again when he ran toward his vehicle.

The Goslins, in their pleas to avoid jail time, tried to defend their actions.

Kimberly Goslin said she touched Haun because, in her motherly instinct, Haun was reaching into the vehicle to grab her boys. And she refused to give her name because she said she is a private person.

Judge Dennis Reinaker said that wasn’t his recollection based on video of the incident. Instead, he said, Haun was placing his hand on the vehicle to brace himself as he peered inside.

Haun, the judge said, was doing his job, investigating a suspicious activity report.

Instead of helping, Reinaker recounted that Kimberly Goslin told Braun, “Let me go. I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Reinaker told her everything that happened that night was a result of her actions.

During the hearing, Kimberly Goslin apologized to Haun, saying, “I did not intend to irritate you. I did not intend to hurt you and I’m sorry if you feel that way.”

Reinaker sentenced her to one year of probation, fined her $500 and ordered her to perform 50 hours of community service.

Asking the court to forgo sentencing him to time in jail, Andrew Goslin asked to be allowed to return with his family to Fairbanks, Alaska, where they now live.

“Let the collateral damage of August 5 spread no further,” he said.

Andrew Goslin said he had never been more scared in his life than that night and had acted to protect his family. He said he fell into grief, despair and depression over what happened.

After more comments in that vein, Reinaker told him that he and his wife were not the victims.

“Are you trying to tell me you suffered enough because of this?” Reinaker asked, saying in his more than 17 years a judge he’d never heard a defendant talk about the impact of a crime on themselves.

Reinaker told Andrew Goslin he was lucky to even be standing before him, noting that the officers involved would have had justification to shoot him with a gun during the 20-minute altercation.

Reinaker then sentenced Andrew Goslin to six to 23 months in prison, two years of probation, a $1,000 fine, plus costs, and ordered him to pay $295 restitution for breaking a police radio. He also ordered Andrew Goslin to undergo anger management and a mental health evaluation.

Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade said the most important outcome of the case was that Andrew Goslin would never be able to own a firearm again.

Haun said he was pleased with the outcome of the case.

Andrew Goslin’s attorney asked for bail pending appeal, but Reinaker denied it.

Jan Yanello, who arrived with Andrew Goslin on the night of the Quarryville incident, was sentenced to probation for two years on her conviction of obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct, fined $1,000 and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

In 2015, Andrew Goslin was convicted of bringing a pocket knife to his son’s elementary school, though the case was dropped after an appeals court ordered a new trial. He said he brought the knife to “provoke thought” and break through the wall of disconnect he said he was experiencing with school officials as they discussed appropriate discipline for his son, who had brought his own knife to school.