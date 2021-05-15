The man charged with killing a Manheim woman along a highway in North Carolina in March is now being represented by Johnson Britt, a former Robeson County, North Carolina, district attorney.

Britt was appointed Friday by Chief District Court Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre to represent Dejywan Floyd for pending felony charges in addition to the first-degree murder charge stemming from the I-95 shooting, according to a report from The Robesonian.

Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, was killed March 25 when she was shot through the passenger door of a vehicle that her husband, Ryan Eberly, was driving on southbound I-95 north of Lumberton, N.C.

Floyd, 29, was located and arrested in Lumberton a week after the killing. He was denied bail at an April 15 hearing and was previously assigned a public defender, Amber Hyatt, who withdrew Friday as Floyd’s attorney. Floyd has previous felony charges pending from a Jan. 7 incident and Britt will now represent Floyd for both cases, which will be handled separately, according to The Robesonian report.

Floyd is being held with no bond for the first-degree murder charge. His next court appearance is in July.