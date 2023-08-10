Former Mount Joy Borough police officer Kyle Hosking pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of DUI and several less-serious related charges stemming from a series of crashes earlier this year that began at a house he hasn’t lived in for more than two years.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Hosking, 43, of East Lampeter Township, to a total of two years of probation, 21 days of which must be spent on house arrest.

Hosking must also pay restitution of $4,170, pay $1,250 in fines, along with unspecified court costs. His license will also be suspended, though it was not immediately clear for how long, and he will have to use an ignition interlock for 12 months when his license is restored.

Hosking apologized "to everyone involved" and told Reinaker he was trying to make himself a better person during the brief hearing.

His attorney, Steven Breit, said to Reinaker, "Let this be clear, your honor, he's not being treated differently than anyone else in Lancaster County" in terms of the outcome of the plea agreement.

Breit said Hosking voluntarily resigned from the department. Hosking had been a sergeant and had worked at Mount Joy for about 16 years.

Hosking crashed into the mailbox and a utility box at his old house on Jasmine Place in West Hempfield Township on April 12. He was off duty. He then continued driving, striking several vehicles, all but one of which was parked and unoccupied. Hosking stopped driving when he crashed into a parked pickup truck.

A West Hempfield officer who responded found Hosking lying in the passenger seat of his truck, semiconscious, covered in vomit and smelling of alcohol, according to charging documents.

Although West Hempfield responded first, the department requested state police handle the investigation because Hosking is an officer in a nearby municipality.

Hosking was taken by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital. About 5 p.m., a state trooper interviewed Hosking, who still smelled of alcohol, charging documents said.

Hosking told the trooper that he knew he was in a crash, but didn’t remember what happened and didn’t know if he consumed alcohol, charging documents said.

Hosking’s blood alcohol content was .216% three hours after the crash, police reported. That’s nearly three times the legal limit of .08%.

Past problems

LNP reported in 2012 that Hosking was fired from Mount Joy following an arbitration hearing, but was reinstated soon after. Officials have declined to say why Hosking had been fired.

Breit previously said Hosking had a prior contact in the criminal justice system which was alcohol related, but declined to elaborate other than to say it’s been expunged from his record.

Lancaster County prothonotary records show Hosking was ordered to pay a $2,309 civil judgment to the state in connection with a 2011 criminal case.