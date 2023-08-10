Former Mount Joy Borough police officer Kyle Hosking pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of DUI and several less-serious driving-related offenses stemming from a series of crashes earlier this year that began at a house he hasn’t lived in for more than two years.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Hosking, 43, of East Lampeter Township, to a total of two years of probation, 21 days of which must be spent on house arrest, under terms of the plea agreement between Hosking and prosecutors.

Hosking must also pay restitution of $4,170, $1,250 in fines and court costs of about $1,000. His license will also be suspended, likely for about 30 months, though he would be eligible for a limited license using an ignition interlock — a device installed in a person’s vehicle to check their breath for alcohol — in the final 12 months, according to his attorney, Steven Breit.

Hosking apologized "to everyone involved" and told Reinaker he was trying to make himself a better person during the brief hearing.

Breit said to Reinaker, "Let this be clear, your honor, he's not being treated differently than anyone else in Lancaster County" in terms of the plea agreement.

Breit said Hosking voluntarily resigned from the department. Hosking, a 16-year veteran of the department, held the rank of sergeant when he left.

“Any lapse of judgment, and in this particular case, alcohol, has consequences. And in this case the consequence was loss of employment,” Breit said.

Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Blazier read a victim impact statement from Nicholas Schnelli, who was just getting home from his welding job on April 12 and was preparing to back his PT Cruiser into his driveway when Hosking came along from behind and crashed his gray GMC Sierra into the front driver side quarter panel.

In it, Schnelli said his faith in law enforcement has faltered, and said he still has back, neck and shoulder pain and headaches that had prevented him from being able to play basketball with his daughter and son.

The series of crashes began with Hosking driving his vehicle into the mailbox and a utility box at his former house on Jasmine Place in West Hempfield Township. He was off duty. He then continued driving, striking several vehicles, all but one of which was parked and unoccupied. Hosking stopped driving when he crashed into a parked pickup truck.

A West Hempfield officer who responded found Hosking lying in the passenger seat of his truck, semiconscious, covered in vomit and smelling of alcohol, according to charging documents.

Although West Hempfield responded first, the department requested state police handle the investigation, citing Hosking’s employment as an officer in a nearby municipality.

Hosking was taken by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital where he later told a state trooper that he knew he was in a crash, but didn’t remember what happened and didn’t know if he consumed alcohol, charging documents said.

Hosking’s blood alcohol content was .216% about three hours after the crash, police reported. That’s nearly three times the legal limit of .08%.

Past problems

LNP reported in 2012 that Hosking was fired from Mount Joy following an arbitration hearing, but was reinstated soon after. Officials have declined to say why Hosking was fired.

Breit previously said Hosking had prior contact with the criminal justice system that was alcohol related, but declined to elaborate other than to say it was expunged from his record.

Lancaster County prothonotary records show Hosking was ordered to pay a $2,309 civil judgment to the state in connection with a 2011 criminal case. No other details were available.