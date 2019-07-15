Jeriah Mast, 37, of Holmes County, Ohio, who has been accused of sexually molesting youths in both Ohio and Haiti, was released from the Holmes County Jail on Friday on $250,000 bond.

As a condition of his bail, Mast must wear a GPS ankle bracelet, report to a probation officer weekly, undergo drug screenings and have no contact with victims.

On Monday, Holmes County Prosecutor Sean Warner filed an additional motion with the Holmes County Court of Common Pleas that Mast have no unsupervised contact with any minors.

Mast, who served as a missionary with Christian Aid Ministries, based in Millersburg, Ohio, with a distribution center in Ephrata, has been charged with 14 counts of sexual abuse against five minors from Ohio. The abuse is alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2008.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts on July 3.

Mast fled Haiti on May 5 after being accused of sexually molesting boys in the country. He was discharged from the ministry upon his return.

In June, Christian Aid Ministries placed officials Paul and Eli Weaver on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into what they knew regarding previous allegations against Mast. Both are said to have been informed in 2013 of Mast’s alleged past actions but allowed him to continue to work with Christian Aid Ministries.

The board of directors stated it was unaware of any past alleged sexual conduct between Mast and minors.

In a written statement July 9, the board asked people to pray for the victims and their families as well as the staff, board members and missionaries in the organization.

“Sexual abuse leaves victims in a wake of trauma and difficulty. Pray for their healing and restoration,” read the statement.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that a Haitian attorney representing several alleged victims has brought allegations of sexual abuse to a court in Petit-Goave, Haiti. That case is being handled by federal authorities.

Warner said Mast’s next appearance in court is scheduled for Aug. 29.