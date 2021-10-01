A former Lancaster County doctor on Friday pleaded guilty in Lancaster County court to illegally prescribing drugs.

Robert Mathews, 83, of Manor Township, was initially charged in July with 14 felony counts of unlawful prescription of controlled substances, including Xanax, Adderall and Subutex. He pleaded guilty to one count and will be on probation for five years under a plea agreement. He also gave up his medical license.

“Today’s plea means that Robert Mathews will never again prescribe addictive medications that devastate lives and families in Lancaster County,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a news release. “We are committed to holding accountable anyone who puts others’ lives at risk.”

Roberts’ attorney declined comment.

State prosecutors had accused Roberts of writing prescription drugs on cash-only terms without examining the patients -- and even coaching them on what to say to get a prescription.

Patients came from as far as West Virginia, New Jersey and Baltimore to his now-closed office at 232 Manor Ave. in Millersville, according to prosecutors.

Investigators also said Mathews falsified paperwork for the prescriptions and often never tested urine samples, meant to show if the patients were actually using the prescriptions or not.

Mathews has been involved in legal and medical problems dating at least to the 1990s.

In 2012, the state medical board suspended Mathews’ license for two years because he wrote prescriptions for a woman he had been having a relationship with.

The suspension was stayed in favor of probation -- remedial education work and one-year of monitoring by another doctor. The state also fined him $5,000.

In 2006, Mathews pleaded guilty to making false reports with the intent to defraud in Lancaster County court stemming from a bogus claim that a $35,000 diamond ring was stolen from his car in 2004.

In 1996, Mathews sued what was then known as Lancaster General Hospital and others claiming they were conspiring against him for economic gain because he was planning to open a spine surgery center.

The suit was filed after the hospital’s board’s September 1993 decision to restrict Mathews’ privileges to perform spine surgery after his peers concluded his work was substandard. Mathews was president of the Lancaster City and County Medical Society in 1993.

The review was prompted by a botched 1989 surgery Mathews was involved in, according to newspaper reports at the time.

LGH and Mathews later reached an out-of-court settlement, though neither side discussed the terms at the time.