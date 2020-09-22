A former McCaskey teacher convicted in 2012 for sexually abusing two students must register as a sex offender for the rest of her life, the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled.

Christy L. Smith, now 42, is currently serving a 14 to 28 year sentence for the sexual abuse that happened in 2008 and 2009. One of the children was her student at the time and the other was from another district, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said.

Smith must register her whereabouts and other information with police after she is released, the appellate court ruled.

The district attorney's office said Smith has appealed the sentence and the attached sex offender conditions for several years.

Smith said that the lifetime registration and reporting requirements constitute punishment and violate the federal and state constitutions, according to the district attorney's office.

She also argued that the requirements were excessive and "publicly shame" her, the district attorney's office said.

The state court ruled the registration under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act is not punishment and doesn't violate the state and federal constitutions.

Read more about the conviction below.