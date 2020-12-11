A former teacher at J.P. McCaskey High School has plead guilty to several offenses regarding a student, including solicitation to commit institutional sexual assault of a minor.

Timothy M. Sterner, 54, pleaded guilty to five felonies and two misdemeanors, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, for conduct relating to s male victim who was a student at the school when Sterner taught

Sterner, of East Hempfield Township, was charged in 2019 with one count sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, attempted institutional sexual assault of minor, solicitation to commit institutional sexual assault of a minor – both third-degree felonies – and related offenses.

He pleaded guilty to felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, solicitation of institutional sexual assault, dissemination of child pornography, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a child, and misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and corruption of minors.

According to the District Attorney's Office Sterner admitted to asking the victim for sexual contact, exposing himself to the victim and performing lewd acts in his presence, sending lewd images/pornography to the victim, showing the victim pornography, and having lewd conversations with the victim.

Sentencing will commence at a later date.