Scott C. Tunis, 43, a former Manheim Township financial adviser whose money woes landed him in bankruptcy and criminal courts here, robbed a South Carolina bank while claiming to have a bomb in December, police said.

1. Former Manheim Twp. investment adviser robbed a South Carolina bank, according to police

Scott C. Tunis, a 1997 Hempfield graduated who worked at several financial firms in Lancaster County, robbed over $8,700 from a Truist Bank location in Mount Pleasant with the help of a fake bomb, according to police there. Tunis had relocated to South Carolina four years ago and had a mix of financial and legal troubles in the intervening time.

2. Dirty Ol' Tavern owner continues eminent domain fight with county

Last week's Lancaster Watchdog took a look at a 74-year-old widow who is battling with the Fraternal Order of Police Red Rose Lodge 16 over a 5-acre property crucial in plans to construct a new jail. Lancaster County officials have pushed back on some of the claims.

3. Chicago Fire star and Lancaster County native Taylor Kinney takes a leave of absence

Yesterday brought the news that Kinney, a Neffsville native who has played fan favorite Kelly Severide on NBC's hit show since 2012, will be stepping away from the role in order to deal with a personal matter.

4. Johnson & Johnson plants sold for $59 million

The two Lancaster County locations were recently sold in a consolidation move related to the company's future spinoff of its consumer health division into a new company called Kenvue.

5. No major snowfall for Lancaster County this winter?

Today's weather saw a slight wintry mix for Lancaster, but the county has still missed out (or avoided, for those ambivalent about the fluffy white stuff) on measurable snowfall thus far in the 2022-23 winter season, defined as any accumulation above one-tenth of an inch. That has contributed to an earlier return of the snow geese up at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

