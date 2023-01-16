A former Manheim Township investment adviser whose money woes landed him in bankruptcy and criminal courts here robbed a South Carolina bank while claiming to have a bomb in December, police said.

Scott C. Tunis, 43, was wearing a dark hoodie, blue baseball hat and face mask when he demanded cash from a Truist Bank teller in the Charleston suburb of Mount Pleasant on the afternoon of Dec. 2, according to Charleston County court records.

Tunis, a 1997 Hempfield High School graduate who worked for several large financial firms in Lancaster County before relocating to South Carolina four years ago, is charged with armed robbery and threatening bank employees with a fake bomb.

Tunis got away with $8,764 and initially fled on a bicycle before abandoning it for an SUV, court records allege. He bought money orders with the cash until he was arrested five days later. Tunis confessed to the crime and told police the explosive was fake, according to court records.

Tunis, who is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Jan. 27, has been in county jail since his arrest. A magistrate denied bail in the case, citing Tunis’ ties to Pennsylvania, according to The Post and Courier newspaper of Charleston.

“I think there’s just too much at risk here,” the magistrate said.

The Post and Courier reported that a Mount Pleasant police detective, speaking at the bail hearing, described Tunis as being under financial duress. Tunis was facing eviction and under investigation for food stamp fraud. He and his wife have five children.

Tunis, who lived in the exclusive Bent Creek gated community in Manheim Township before relocating to South Carolina, filed bankruptcy in 2016, according to federal court records. He stated at the time he had about $712,000 in assets — most of which was his Bent Creek home — and more than $1.3 million in debts, including country club fees.

Pennsylvania's Office of Inspector General charged Tunis in 2019 of fraudulently obtaining nearly $14,000 in food stamps making false statements, court records show. He pleaded guilty to those charges in 2020 and was placed in the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, or ARD, program, Lancaster County court records show.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission records show Tunis last worked in the financial industry here in 2018, for RBC Capital Markets. He previously worked for Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Wachovia Securities in Lancaster.