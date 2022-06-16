A former Manheim Township School District superintendent is suing the district, several former employees and former board members, claiming he was libeled when falsely accused of gender and age-based harassment.

John Nodecker, who was superintendent from 2014 to 2016, filed the suit June 2 in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. Named as defendants are former human resources Director Donna Prokay, former pupil services Director Kathy Setlock, former school board President Bill Murry and former school board Vice President Mark Anderson, as well as the district.

The district’s spokesperson, ShaiQuana Mitchell, said the district will defend against the “meritless” lawsuit.

“The school district has become aware that its former superintendent has filed a lawsuit against the school district, and several former members of the board and former employees,” Mitchell wrote in an email. “The lawsuit is totally baseless, both factually and legally. The school district will vigorously defend these meritless claims.”

Nodecker claims he “suffered and continue to suffer pain and suffering, emotional distress,” and suffered “economic damages including attorneys’ fees and lack of vocational opportunity,” according to court documents.

Nodecker is seeking at least $50,000 for the alleged libel, breach of contract and a claim related to the district allegedly breaking a promise.

The lawsuit was filed by Stephen O’Hanlon of The O’Hanlon Law Firm, in Philadelphia, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After resigning in January 2016, Nodecker said that he was “coerced” into quitting because he had raised questions about the behavior of the school board and administration. A statement posted to the district website at the time, however, cited “health and medical challenges,” as the reason for his resignation.

In the same time frame, it was revealed that the school board deliberated privately on a search for a new superintendent while facing an investigation by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office into the board’s use of executive sessions. The District Attorney's office, which initiated a review of the board's use of executive sessions based on LNP | LancasterOnline’s reporting, said it would not prosecute the board because it found "no indication of an intent" to violate the Sunshine Act, but it also warned the board to follow the open meetings law now that it was clear on the rules.

Nodecker claims that the defendants falsely stated that he engaged in gender and age-based harassment despite investigations by the Pennsylvania Department of Education determining that he did not.

“The actions of defendants exceeded the normal standards of decent conduct and were willful, malicious, oppressive, outrageous and justifiable, and therefore, punitive damages are necessary and appropriate especially to deter such similar future conducts,” the suit said.

Nodecker also claims he was forced to resign in part by relying on the district's promises that the settlement agreement would end the false claims against him, but the district continued reporting false allegations to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The suit did not provide details.