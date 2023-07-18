A wrong-way driver killed a Lititz teenager and himself in a crash Friday night in Chester County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Lucian Robert-Popdan Li, 19, died at Paoli Hospital in Chester County after Matthew DeAngelis, 42, of Wayne, Delaware County, drove his GMC Sierra pickup truck south in the northbound lanes of Route 202 and struck Li’s Volkswagen Taos subcompact SUV head on, police said. DeAnelis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers riding in Li’s car — from Carmel, Indiana, and Blacklick, Ohio — are listed in critical but stable condition at Paoli Hospital. Police said both passengers are in their 20s, but their names have not been released.

Li was a member of the Manheim Township Lacrosse Team and was a Lancaster-Lebanon League All-Star in 2022, graduating the same year. He was enrolled and playing lacrosse at Kenyon College in Gambrier, Ohio.

The state police Embreeville Patrol Unit is investigating the crash.