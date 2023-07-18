EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Li's condition, based on information provided by the Pennsylvania State Police.

A wrong-way driver caused a car crash that gravely injured a Lititz teenager on Friday night in Chester County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Lucian Robert-Popdan Li, 19, was taken to Paoli Hospital in Chester County after Matthew DeAngelis, 42, of Wayne, Delaware County, drove his GMC Sierra pickup truck the wrong way on Route 202 and struck Li’s Volkswagen Taos subcompact SUV head on, police said. DeAngelis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in Li’s car — from Carmel, Indiana, and Blacklick, Ohio — are listed in critical but stable condition at Paoli Hospital. Police said both passengers are in their 20s, but their names have not been released.

Li was a member of the Manheim Township lacrosse team and was a Lancaster-Lebanon League All-Star in 2022, graduating the same year. He is enrolled and playing lacrosse at Kenyon College in Gambrier, Ohio.

The state police Embreeville Patrol Unit is investigating the crash. A press release issued by state police on Tuesday erroneously stated that Li died from injuries sustained in the crash. A family spokesperson said that was not correct and that Li remains on life support.