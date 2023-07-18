EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Li's condition, based on information provided by the Pennsylvania State Police.

A crowd of people gathered on an outdoor turf field at the Manheim Township School District campus Tuesday night to honor and share memories of a 2022 graduate and lacrosse standout on life support after a vehicle crash Friday.

A wrong-way driver caused the crash that injured Lucian Robert-Popdan Li, 19, in Chester County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Li was taken to Paoli Hospital in Chester County after Matthew DeAngelis, 42, of Wayne, Delaware County, drove his GMC Sierra pickup truck the wrong way on Route 202 and struck Li’s Volkswagen Taos subcompact SUV head on, police said. DeAngelis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in Li’s car — from Carmel, Indiana, and Blacklick, Ohio — are listed in critical but stable condition at Paoli Hospital. Police said both passengers are in their 20s, but their names have not been released.

Li was a member of the Manheim Township lacrosse team and was a Lancaster-Lebanon League All-Star in 2022, graduating the same year. He is enrolled and playing lacrosse at Kenyon College in Gambrier, Ohio.

The state police Embreeville Patrol Unit is investigating the crash. A news release issued by state police Tuesday erroneously stated that Li died from injuries sustained in the crash. A family spokesperson said that was not correct and that Li remains on life support.

Tuesday’s gathering at the campus, which organizers said drew about 500 people, got underway around 8:30 p.m. Li’s friends and family trickled in to face a scoreboard, with Li’s jersey displayed on either side. One by one, people shared stories about Li, bringing tears and smiles to those in attendance. A common thread throughout the stories was that Li not only had a bright, striking smile, but never failed to make everyone else in the room have one too.

Organizers asked people in attendance to sign one of the jerseys to give to his parents.

They also said counseling would be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Thursday at the high school.