A former manager of Top Gun Shop in Mount Joy Township stole tens of thousands of dollars from the store over a 10-month period, according to Northwest Regional Police.

Justin Shanley, 35, is charged with theft by deception and access device fraud. Police have him listed as homeless and formerly of Marietta.

An employee of the gun store contacted police in October 2021 to initially report the theft. Officers determined the thefts occurred from December 2020 to September 2021 − following an "extensive" investigation, police determined the thefts amounted to more than $13,000 by Shanley, police said.

District Judge Randall Miller arraigned Shanley on June 22, and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 10:30 a.m. on July 18. Shanley is currently free on $250,000 unsecured bail.