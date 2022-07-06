Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect details provided in a criminal complaint.

A former manager of Top Gun Shop in Mount Joy Township stole tens of thousands of dollars from the store over a 10-month period, according to Northwest Regional Police.

Justin Shanley, 35, is charged with theft by deception and access device fraud. Police have him listed as homeless and formerly of Marietta.

An employee of the gun store contacted police in October 2021 to initially report the theft. Prior to that initial report, the employee noticed store credit was missing from a customer on Dec. 28, 2020.

After looking into it further, employees determined Shanley, the store manager at the time, was taking the store credit and placing it on another gift card so he could use the funds for his personal use, according to a criminal complaint.

The store owners told police in October 2021 that they waited so long to report the incident to police because it look time to review the "footprint" from Shanley's transaction, according to the complaint. The owners also said Shanley admitted to them that he took the money.

Shanley was terminated from Trop Gun Shop on Sept. 13, 2021. Store owners sent Shanley a certified letter on Sept. 30, 2021, indicating that he defrauded the business out of $7,805.99 and that if he didn't repay the business within 30 days, the theft would be reported to police, according to the complaint.

Shanley stated he never received the letter due to being homeless, police said.

Officers determined the thefts occurred from December 2020 to September 2021 − following an "extensive" investigation, police determined the thefts amounted to more than $13,000 by Shanley, police said.

The business owners went through records and determined Shanley used $12,632.37 in stolen money to purchase firearms, clothing and other items, according to the complaint. They also determined Shanley would sell the firearms he bought back to the store for a total of $1,107.47.

In an interview with police on June 1, Shanley admitted to taking the store credit from other customers, saying "I was just trying to fit in and I know it was wrong."

District Judge Randall Miller arraigned Shanley on June 22, and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 10:30 a.m. on July 18. Shanley is currently free on $250,000 unsecured bail.