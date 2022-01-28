Lauded coach, educator known for working behind the scenes

JOHN WALK

Beyond the student-athletes on the playing surface, there are several other folks filling roles that make prep sports function. C. Wendell Hower held many of those roles within the Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three over the course of about a half-century. Hower died Wednesday. He was 90.

“He does epitomize things behind the scenes that not many people are aware of,” PIAA Associate Executive Director Melissa Mertz said. “Let’s say you go to District Three championship basketball events. People see the end product, but they don’t know all the work that goes into it behind the scenes. That’s where his strength was. He didn’t put himself in the limelight. He was the Oz of District Three, always behind the curtain pulling all the levers.”

Born in western Pennsylvania, Hower was a football and basketball player for the Lititz High Pretzels before graduating in 1949. He was a member of the first undefeated football team at Franklin & Marshall College in 1950 and was the co-captain of the 1952 team, playing for legendary Diplomats’ coach Woody Sponaugle.

Hower was named an Associated Press All-Pennsylvania Collegiate Football Team selection as a 220-pound standout defensive lineman for F&M in 1952. By then, Hower picked up the nickname, “Moose,” though it’s unclear how he earned the moniker.

“No one ever called him that to his face,” L-L League Executive Director Ron Kennedy said. “It was always Mr. Hower to me.”

Upon graduation from F&M, Hower served as a math teacher in the Manheim Township School District for nine years, assistant high school principal and athletic director for five years and high school principal for nearly 30 years.

He received his master’s degree from Temple University in 1956 and did additional graduate work at Lehigh University.

Along the way, Hower was a Manheim Township assistant coach in football and track and field during his teaching career, and later a PIAA official in football, basketball and baseball. He served on the L-L League’s Board of Control for a time. With District Three, he was executive secretary from 1973 to 1996, and executive director from 1998 to 2019.

“At those District Three meetings, he hardly ever spoke,” Kennedy said. “But when he spoke, people listened.”

Kennedy was previously a District Three chairman for approximately seven years and worked alongside Hower.

“He knew the by-laws better than anyone,” Kennedy said. “He’d be like, ‘Here’s how we did it back in the 1970s.’ ”

While with District Three, Hower was also the basketball chairman, in charge of running the district championship tournaments, which included setting up brackets, finding and managing where the games would be played, among other duties.

“To have somebody that has gone through decades of watching changes with everything …to endure all of that you have to be able to adjust,” Mertz said. “His flexibility with things starting to grow and develop ... if you last that long you have to have those qualities. It’s not an easy job.”

Hower also served nearly 19 years as a Lititz Borough Council member, the last six as president, in addition to eight years on the Warwick School Board.

He is a member of the Manheim Township, the Franklin & Marshall College, the Susquehanna Chapter and Lancaster-Lebanon League Halls of Fame. In 2019, he received the George Kirchner Memorial Award at the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame banquet.

The Kirchner award is presented each year to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to Lancaster sports, whether it be through achievements on the field or in association with athletics in Lancaster County.

At the time, Hower mentioned to Wertz he felt he didn’t deserve the Kirchner award because he wasn’t a standout student-athlete or long-tenured coach.

“That’s Wendell,” Kennedy said. “He’s not about himself. … He was one of the best around. I can’t think of enough good words to honestly describe him.”

“We’ll certainly miss him,” Mertz said. “He brought such a wealth of knowledge to so many events across the PIAA and District Three.”

“I know this sounds cliche,” Kennedy said. “But he was the father figure of all the father figures. He meant so much to so many people in the world of athletics. He’ll be a huge loss.”