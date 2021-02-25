A former Lititz pharmacist who for years illegally sold opioid and anti-anxiety drugs without prescriptions will pay $2.9 million to settle a federal civil case.

The agreement with Jeffrey Eshelman, who owns McElroy Pharmacy, would settle the lawsuit brought by the government that targeted crimes Eshelman pleaded guilty to in state court. The agreement, announced Thursday, must still be approved by a federal judge.

“The opioid epidemic has devastated the lives of so many families and individuals across our country and this District. When healthcare providers such as pharmacists engage in illegal conduct that feeds the epidemic, our office will act,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in a news release. “This civil suit and consent judgment make clear that pharmacists who engage in illegal dispensing of opioids and healthcare fraud will be held accountable.”

In December 2019, the state Attorney General's office charged Eshelman, 68, with four felony counts of drug delivery, and two counts each of providing controlled substances to a dependent person, selling controlled substances without a label and refusing to keep required records, all misdemeanors.

Eshelman pleaded guilty last August to all charges in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas and Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced him to three years of probation.

Eshelman was charged after an agent working for the state Attorney General’s office witnessed him hand pill bottles to a person outside the back of the pharmacy on two days in October 2019. During the investigation, the Drug Enforcement Agency said McElroy's pharmacy bought more hydrocodone — an opioid — than any other pharmacy located in the zip codes beginning with “175” during an 18-month period.

In the federal civil suit, prosecutors say Eshelman and the pharmacy submitted false billings to Medicare for more expensive brand-name medications, but instead dispensed lower-cost generics. The suit also said the pharmacy was unable to account for tens of thousands of pills containing controlled substances.

McElroy has surrendered its pharmacy registration to the DEA, and the state suspended Eshelman's pharmacy license shortly after his arrest. Under the settlement agreement with the federal government, Eshelman can never again dispense controlled substances.

A message left Thursday for an attorney listed on Eshelman's criminal case was not immediately returned.