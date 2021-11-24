A former Lititz man will spend five to 10 years years in prison for sexually abusing three girls over an eight-year period when he lived in Cumberland County.

Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck sentenced Michael Aaron Kauffman, 40, on Tuesday for crimes of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Kauffman will be on probation for 10 years after his release and Peck designated him as a sexually violent predator.

Kauffman did not speak when offered the opportunity.

“It’s very clear you’re not taking responsibility for your actions,” Peck said, according to media reports. “It’s despicable you have nothing to say.”

Peck said she was conflicted about taking the plea, but understood the victims wanted closure.

Kauffman pleaded no contest in May.

While not an admission of guilt, a no-contest plea is considered a conviction. It means a defendant acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence that a jury could convict had the case gone to trial.

Kauffman's ex-wife reported the crimes when she learned of them. When they were married, the couple had been members of the New Order Amish and other members of the church had urged her to forgive, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. When she instead reported the abuse, church members harassed her.

Kauffman was charged with 31 counts related to sexual assault of children, including two counts of rape, by Pennsylvania State Police of Carlisle in November, 2019.

The other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.