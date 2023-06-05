An attorney who was employed by Lancaster’s Spanish American Civic Association was charged in mid-May with deceptive business practices.

Susana Cortina, 63, of Hershey, was charged May 12 with deceptive or fraudulent business practices and theft by deception. Lancaster city police say the crimes occurred between September 2020 and December 2022.

While Cortina was employed by SACA when the offenses occurred, she wasn’t acting on behalf of SACA, police said. SACA is fully cooperating with the investigation.

On April 24, a man reported to Lancaster city police he paid Cortina for legal services that were never done, according to the criminal complaint. In July 2020, the man said he believed Cortina was acting as his divorce attorney, but over two years later, in December 2022, he became aware Cortina’s license to practice law had been suspended, and in early April 2023, he discovered no paperwork about his divorce had been filed.

Cortina’s preliminary hearing is June 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Police believe Cortina defrauded other victims during the same time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster city police at 717-735-3301 and ask for Detective Jacob Bingham.