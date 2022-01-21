A former office manager for a medical clinic in Gap was sentenced to prison time and will have to pay back more than $68,000 in restitution costs, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Donna Duvall, 55, of Peach Bottom, was sentenced to six to 23 months in prison by County Judge Dennis Reinaker on Jan. 19. She will also pay back $68,181.20 in restitution costs, with $10,000 of that total due on Jan. 27.

Duvall pleaded guilty to fraud and receiving stolen property in October, after issuing herself dozens of checks from her employer, Lanchester Medical Center, from 2015 to 2018, the district attorney's office said. She issued herself 49 checks and six additional checks were written out to cash.

Duvall used the cash to pay personal bills, the district attorney's office said. She also failed to bill customers during her time working with Lanchester Medical Center.

First Deputy District Attorney Travis Anderson asked the court to follow sentencing guidelines -- a minimum sentence of three to 12 months -- and said it was an "unusual and severe theft case," according to the district attorney's office.

Duvall's defense argued for house arrest and no prison time, saying it would affect Duvall's current job and impact her ability to payback restitution costs.

Reinaker called Duvall's behavior a "character flaw," the district attorney's office said. Reinaker noted a prior theft charge on Duvall's record.

Restitution costs should have already started, Reinaker said. "I could pay money if I had to," Duvall said, adding that she could pay $10,000.

Reinaker also sentenced Duvall to serve 10 years probation after prison.

Duvall disguised the theft by entering fake info into the business's expense tracking program, the district attorney's office said. She worked for the Lanchester Medical Center for 30 years, starting as a receptionist before becoming an office manager with access to billing and insurance.

Police filed charges in April 2020.