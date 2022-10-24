Charlie Smithgall was remembered for his humor, dedication to family and love of Lancaster, the city he led as mayor for eight years, during his funeral Monday.

Fittingly, the service was held at the Lancaster County Convention Center, the hotel and events center in the city’s heart that Smithgall championed almost immediately upon taking office in January 1998.

Also fittingly, Smithgall’s interment was punctuated by a single shot fired from a 10-pounder Parrott cannon under a gray, misty sky at Greenwood Cemetery.

The Civil War-era cannon was a gift from Smithgall to his friend, Jimmy Murray of New Providence, who fired the weapon.

Smithgall, 77, died Oct. 18 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. His heart gave out, according to his wife of 50 years, Debbie Smithgall. He was admitted to the hospital Sept. 2 and had been having heart problems.

Hundreds of people either dropped by or stayed for the service at the convention center, while about 50 attended the interment.

Lancaster’s current mayor, Danene Sorace, was in attendance for the memorial, as well as three of the city’s past chief executives: Rick Gray, who succeeded Smithgall; Janice Stork, who preceded him; and Art Morris, who preceded Stork.

Republican heavyweights were there to pay tribute to the last GOP mayor of Lancaster: U.S. Sen. Lloyd Smucker and county Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons.

There were numerous former and current city employees present for the memorial, including those from public works and the police and fire departments. Lancaster police Chief Richard Mendez said Smithgall swore him in.

“He had a love for the city and wanted what’s best for the city,” Mendez said.

Loved by family

The Rev. Lewis Nixon, who became a police chaplain during Smithgall’s tenure, officiated. Smithgall “is Mr. Lancaster to me,” Nixon told the audience before recounting that anyone who knew Smithgall “knew he didn’t like a whole lot of fanfare.”

He invited audience members to take off their shoes and be happy before introducing Smithgall’s niece, Erin Albright.

“You’re ugly and your mother dresses you funny,” Albright said.

It was a common Smithgall greeting by the man known to family members as “Aunt Charlie.” That’s because when Erin’s sister, Amie, was little, she couldn’t pronounce the word uncle and simply called Smithgall aunt. The name stuck.

Erin Albright recalled passing a Christmas card back and forth for several years with the greeting, “Hello, butthead.”

And of her uncle’s cannons being a fixture for 35 years at the Long's Park Independence Day celebrations, Albright said, “I was probably a teenager before I realized most people don’t have live cannons at their Fourth of July celebrations.”

A collector of antique artillery, Smithgall owned numerous authentic cannons, for which he opened the Smithgall Foundation Cannon Museum in 2019.

“This was a man sharing something he loved with the community he loved in a very special way,” Albright said. “And Aunt Charlie was pretty special.”

Her father, Jim Albright, recounted how Smithgall, a pharmacist, charmed his mother when he brought his sister, Debbie, home from their first date. Smithgall, he said, talked chemistry with their mother, who was a chemist at Armstrong, until Debbie fell asleep.

“Charlie was a Moose, an Elk and, according to my sister, a horse’s ass,” Jim Albright said.

When Smithgall would hear Debbie utter those words, he’d get a twinkle in his eye and say, “I know I’m in trouble, but I don’t know why,” Jim Albright said.

Jim Albright said while he never knew quite how many cannons his brother-in-law had, “Let me tell you, if Putin ever decided to attack Drumore Township (site of Smithgall’s farm and home to his collection), those people have nothing to worry about because those Russians don’t stand a chance.”

The line drew laughter from the audience.

Jim Albright also recalled a more sobering event from Smithgall’s past.

On Oct. 23, 2018, two men burst into Smithgall’s Pharmacy on West Lemon Street. Smithgall shot one of the men in the elbow. Responders thought Smithgall may have been shot because of the amount of blood at the scene, so he was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Subsequent testing revealed kidney cancer, which Smithgall beat.

Citing the adage, “Whoever dies with the most toys, wins,” Jim Albright said, “Charlie won, hands down. Safe travels, Spitball” — his nickname from Smithgall.

And loved by friends

Matt Parido, who was Smithgall's chief of staff for the eight years he was mayor, said Smithgall “loved when people told him something couldn’t be done.”

And Smithgall had a deep love and loyalty to Lancaster and its residents, Parido said.

He recalled Smithgall saying, at a time when the city was struggling, “No matter what, I’m going to save this city.”

He also recalled Smithgall’s humor, sharing that Smithgall’s favorite movie was the 1987 “Star Wars” spoof “Spaceballs,” starring Mel Brooks, John Candy, Joan Rivers and many more.

Once when they were campaigning, Smithgall told Parido they were going to get Irish food. They pulled into the McDonald’s on East King Street, and Parido pointed out they were at McDonald’s.

“I told you, Irish food,” Parido recalled Smithgall saying. “He was so amused of himself.”

Nixon, the chaplain, opened the floor to whoever wanted to share a memory of Smithgall.

One city resident who spoke but did not give her name recalled how a bad storm on an election night brought down enough leaves to clog storm drains. The resulting back up of water blocked her car’s path, threatening her ability to get to the polls.

She called Smithgall, who told her he was at a jewelry store robbery with police, but as soon as he was done with police there, he’d be over to pick her up and give her a ride. Which he did.

“He wasn’t about power, he was about working with people,” the woman said.