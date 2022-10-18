Charlie Smithgall, a former Lancaster mayor known for his strong anti-crime policies and early support for the downtown convention center as a key to economic revitalization, died early this morning. He was 77.
Debbie Smithgall, his wife, confirmed Smithgall's death and said he died at 3:30 a.m. at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. She said her husband had been having heart problems.
Smithgall, a businessman and pharmacist whose hands-on approach to running City Hall got things done but occasionally rankled members of City Council, served as mayor of Lancaster for two terms from January 1998 until January 3, 2006.
"He loved being mayor. I don’t think there was ever a day that he said, ‘Oh, I have to go to city hall.' He had the heart of the city in his heart. He loved the people. He loved what was going downtown," Debbie Smithgall said.
Former Lancaster city Mayor Charlie Smithgall in January of 2019.
Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall, pictured in this file photo, wants a judge to grant him legal standing in a lawsuit challenging the legality of a state law that enabled the National Rifle Association to sue the city over its gun rules. Smithgall supports the law. (Marty Heisey)
Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall speaks after a rally before the November election in this file photo. Smithgall's eight-year run as mayor of Lancaster comes to an end Tuesday, when he hands over the job to Rick Gray. Suzette Wenger / Intelligencer Journal
Cylo and former Mayor Charlie Smithgall share a moment together before the bame.
Charlie Smithgall, Marilyn Schnee and Dustin Keener shake hands in front of Smithgall's Pharmacy Saturday morning. (Justin David Graybill/Sunday News)
Charlie Smithgall stands behind City Hall Monday. (Dan Marschka / Staff)
Charlie Smithgall sits at a table Thursday at the Smithgall's Pharmacy on Columbia Avenue. (Dan Marschka / Intelligencer Journal)
Smithgall's term as mayor ended after he lost to Rick Gray in the 2005 election. He would run twice more against Gray in 2009 (losing by less than 300 votes) and 2013. Smithgall also fell in the 2007 Republican primary for county commissioner to current State Sen. Scott Martin.
Smithgall operated Smithgall’s Pharmacy, located at 536 West Lemon St. in Lancaster city. He made headlines in 2018 after foiling a robbery attempt at the store. Shortly afterward, Smithgall was diagnosed with kidney cancer.
An antique artillery collector, Smithgall owned several authentic cannons, which he opened a museum for in 2019 and often showcased at Long's Park during Independence Day events. They are touted as the largest privately-held collection of Civil War cannons in the U.S. and were also featured in several feature films, including "Gettysburg" and "Lincoln."