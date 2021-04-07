After eluding police for more than six years, a former Lancaster County resident was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the Dominican Republic in January.

Marshals with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Oneximo Mendez, 49, without incident on Jan. 19, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Mendez - a former resident of the 500 block of Green Street - became a fugitive after he failed to appear for a trial in Lancaster County Court to face a slew charges, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, criminal solicitation, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

Those charges were initially filed against Mendez in 2011 when police said he had sexual contact with a girl who was 12 years old and then continued to do so over the course of several years.

LNP|LancasterOnline previously reported Mendez was charged with assaulting a girl at his home and other locations in the city from 2004 to 2010.

After he was initially charged, Mendez was jailed at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $750,000 bail, but was eventually released after posting it.

After he didn’t appear for his trial, investigators with Lancaster City Police learned he may have fled to the Dominican Republic.

Mendez was recently extradited back to Lancaster County, and is back in Lancaster County Prison awaiting a future court date.

Mendez bail has now been set at a combined $6 million from two separate criminal dockets from his initial charges, according to court documents.