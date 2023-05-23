A former Lancaster County woman has been convicted of third-degree murder Tuesday in the death of her newborn girl, known as Baby Mary Anne, and putting her body in a dumpster nearly 16 years ago.

Tara Brazzle, 46, was also sentenced to 5-1/2 to 20 years in prison under terms of the plea agreement Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn accepted. She must also pay $4,846 in prosecution costs related to DNA testing.

Brazzle entered an Alford plea, an uncommon resolution that allows a person to maintain their innocence, yet concede that prosecutors could prove their case if it had gone to trial.

Brazzle apologized for how the tragedy affected her family and herself. She has three daughters.

"I'll continue living with this for the rest of my life," Brazzle said.

Spahn said that as a former defense attorney, and given issues in the case, he recognized the plea was an appropriate resolution. But, he said, the person most affected "is a child who is no longer here and never had a chance. The only justice would be to bring the child back."

Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown told the court that Brazzle gave birth to the girl alive at her Strasburg Township home several days before placing the body in the dumpster at her work. He said Brazzle had told investigators she passed out. An autopsy determined the baby died of complications of asphyxia/

"Admittedly, there are many ways in which a newborn can die from asphyxia. The defendant indicated to police that she passed out during labor and found the baby deceased when she awoke," Brown said.

Defense attorney Anthony Damiano said Brazzle had been abused as a child in Texas by her father and was sent to Pennsylvania to be raised. That, he said, had a "formative impact" on Brazzle's life and she was unable to get counseling.

Brown said the father of the child was in agreement with the plea. He was in the courtroom, but did not want to comment.

A YMCA employee found the infant's body Sept. 24, 2007, in a dumpster behind the Y, which at the time was located on North Queen Street. Brazzle, who then used the last name Indrakosit, was also a Y employee.

More than 200 people attended a funeral for Baby Mary Anne Nov. 9, 2007, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Brazzle’s arrest nearly two years ago is another example of the use of genealogical DNA in Lancaster County to help solve old cases.

In 2018, and with the help of Parabon NanoLabs, the baby’s DNA was uploaded into a public genetic genealogy database. Parabon’s work eventually identified Baby Mary Anne’s second cousin, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said at a July 2021 news conference announcing Brazzle’s arrest.

Adams also credited Lancaster police Sgt. Randell Zook, saying he spent hundreds of hours on the case and essentially built a reverse family tree linking the baby to Brazzle, Adams said.

Brazzle had been charged with a general charge of criminal homicide, which covers from the most serious level — first-degree murder — to the least serious, involuntary manslaughter.

Brazzle was arrested July 2, 2021, at San Jose International Airport in California and was brought back to Lancaster. She has been held at Lancaster County Prison since her return.