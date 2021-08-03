A former Lancaster County woman accused of killing her newborn girl and putting her body in a Lancaster city dumpster nearly 14 years ago will be tried in Lancaster County Court.

Tara Brazzle, 44, was held for court on a single count of homicide after waiving a preliminary hearing Tuesday before West Lampeter Township District Judge William Benner. She appeared remotely by video from Lancaster County Prison on a laptop computer in Benner's courtroom.

In a clear voice and wearing a white shirt under green prison garb, Brazzle indicated she understood what it meant to waive her right to a preliminary hearing, the purpose of the hearing and what she is charged with as Benner talked to her. She answered "yes, sir" or "no, sir" appropriately as Benner asked her questions to make sure she had knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently waived her rights as part of the roughly five minute proceeding.

In a preliminary hearing, prosecutors must present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case at the county court level.

In Pennsylvania, a general charge of criminal homicide covers first-, second- and third-degree murder as well as voluntary and involuntary manslaughter, Benner explained.

First- and second-degree murder carry a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Third-degree murder, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison, would mean a defendant killed with malice, but lacked the specific intent of first-degree murder. Second-degree murder is any killing done while committing a felony.

Voluntary manslaughter is killing in the unjustified belief that one's life is in peril and is punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison. Involuntary manslaughter is causing death by acting in a reckless or grossly negligent manner and is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.

Brazzle was arrested in California on July 2 at San Jose International Airport. She waived extradition, was brought back to Lancaster on July 28 and has been held at the prison since then.

A YMCA employee found the infant's body Sept. 24, 2007, in a dumpster behind the Y, which at the time was located on North Queen Street. Brazzle, who went by the last name Indrakosit then, was also a Y employee.

According to prosecutors, in an interview with police last month in Indiana, where Brazzle was most recently living, Brazzle said she had given birth at her Strasburg Township home several days before placing the body in the dumpster. Prosecutors said the infant was born alive; her boyfriend told LNP | LancasterOnline last month that Brazzle said the infant had been stillborn.

In 2018, investigators uploaded DNA from the infant into a public genetic genealogy database and essentially built a reverse family tree, leading them to Brazzle, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said last month.

The next step in Brazzle’s case is formal arraignment, which is scheduled for Aug. 27. At arraignments, a judge tells the defendant what charges they are facing and the defendant formally enters a plea of not guilty. Arraignments are often waived and a not guilty plea is entered.