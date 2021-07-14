The former Lancaster County woman charged with killing her newborn girl and putting her in a dumpster nearly 14 years ago waived extradition on Wednesday.

Tara Brazzle will be brought to Lancaster within a few weeks where she will begin legal proceedings in her criminal case, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.

Brazzle, 44, was arrested July 2 after getting off a plane at San Jose International Airport in California. She is charged with one count of homicide in the death of the baby whose body was found Sept. 24, 2007, in a dumpster behind the YMCA.

At that time, the YMCA was located on North Queen Street in the city; Brazzle, who went by the last name Indrakosit then, was an employee at the Y.

Adams said Brazzle had given birth at her Strasburg Township home several days before placing the body in the dumpster.

In 2018, investigators uploaded the baby’s DNA into a public genetic genealogy database and essentially built a reverse family tree, leading them to Brazzle, Adams said at a news conference last week announcing the arrest.

Pennsylvania court records do not list an attorney for Brazzle. Her boyfriend of several years said last week that Brazzle had told police that the baby died in childbirth and that she did not harm it.

Once Brazzle is returned to Pennsylvania, she will be held at Lancaster County Prison and her case will begin with a preliminary arraignment and preliminary hearing, neither of which have been scheduled.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Randell Zook at 717-735-3322.

Pregnancy known or not?

Though the man who found the newborn’s body had worked with Brazzle and said last week that he remembered her being pregnant around the time, another former coworker of hers at the time told LNP | LancasterOnline this week that she did not recall Brazzle being pregnant. The man on Wednesday acknowledged he could have been mistaken, as Brazzle did have other children.

Adams said while she couldn’t go into detail on Wednesday, “law enforcement is confident that the man is mistaken as to his timeframe… We would not be able to make any additional comments on whether the pregnancy was known at this time, citing the ongoing investigation and prosecution.”