Tara Brazzle, the former Lancaster County woman accused of killing her newborn girl and putting her body in a dumpster nearly 14 years ago, has been brought back to the county to face trial.

Brazzle, 44, was arrested in California on July 2 at San Jose International Airport. She waived extradition, was brought back and processed at Lancaster County Prison on Wednesday afternoon.

Brazzle is charged with one count of homicide in the death of the baby, whose body was found Sept. 24, 2007, in a dumpster behind the YMCA.

At that time, the YMCA was located on North Queen Street in the city; Brazzle, who went by the last name Indrakosit then, was an employee at the Y.

Brazzle had given birth at her Strasburg Township home several days before placing the body in the dumpster, District Attorney Heather Adams said in announcing her arrest earlier this month.

In 2018, investigators uploaded the baby’s DNA into a public genetic genealogy database and essentially built a reverse family tree, leading them to Brazzle, according to Adams.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday before District Judge William Benner. Online court records do not list an attorney for Brazzle.