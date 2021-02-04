A former East Hempfield Township man who sexually abused four girls at his Kenyan orphanage — even having birth control implanted into them — will spend nearly 16 years in federal prison and the rest of his life on supervision.

U.S. District Judge Edward Smith said Gregory Hayes Dow's crimes were “as evil, as depraved, as any case that's come before me" at Dow's sentencing Thursday.

“You went to Africa as a missionary. It seems you were a missionary from hell," Smith said before imposing the sentence on Dow, 61. He also ordered Dow to pay $16,000 restitution to cover mental health treatment for the four victims.

Smith told Dow he was supposed to be a father figure and beacon of hope for poor children, but instead was "evil disguised as hope. … And the idea that it was done in the name of religion is unfathomable."

Dow said he was "very sorry for any pain and suffering that I have caused, not only for this episode, but in my entire life" and that he's spent the last 19 months "trying to figure out how this could have happened."

Dow also has a 1996 conviction in Iowa for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

Two of the victims testified by video from Kenya that Dow they have physical and mental health problems because of the abuse. They testified their dreams for adulthood have been shattered — one victim wanted to be a chef, the other a lawyer — because they cannot concentrate in school.

In June, Dow pleaded guilty to four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places. He acknowledged assaulting the girls between 2013 and 2017 while running Dow Family Children's Home in Boito, Kenya, which he established in 2008.

When the abuse started, two girls were 11, one was 12 and one was 13. At Dow's guilty plea, Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy M. Stengel said Dow groomed children by giving them valuables, such as cell phones.

Dow's wife had taken the victims and other girls at the orphanage to a Kenyan clinic to have birth control devices implanted, meaning Dow "was able to perpetrate these crimes without fear that the abuse would result in pregnancy," Stengel said at the plea hearing.

The orphanage received financial support from Lancaster County churches and nonprofits. Dow fled in 2017 after police were tipped to suspected abuse.

A tip to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office in 2018 led to federal investigators getting involved. Investigators traveled to Kenya and interviewed girls who said Dow sexually assaulted them and Dow was charged in July 2019. Federal law gives the U.S. "extraterritorial jurisdiction" over certain sex offenses against children.

