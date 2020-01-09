A former Lancaster County man sexually abused two children over an eight-year period in Lancaster and York counties, Susquehanna Regional Police said.

Jose D. Diego, 54, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Texas, police said, and will be brought back to Lancaster County to face 16 charges of sexual abuse of children.

Police said that Diego sexually assaulted two children while they were in his care, from July 1999 to Nov. 2007.

During that time, Diego moved to three different boroughs, and police from those jurisdictions have worked together to charge him for every incident, police said.

The abuse happened in the 700 block of Main Street in Mount Joy Borough, the 600 block of East Market Street in Marietta Borough and the 400 block of Hybla Road in Wrightsville Borough, York County, according to police.

The investigation took more than a year, police said, and included the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, York County District Attorney's office, Mount Joy Borough Police, Susquehanna Regional Police and the Hellam Township police.

"We believe the (statute of limitations) has not expired," Lancaster County District Attorney's spokesperson Brett Hambright said.

Statutes of limitations differ for offenses against minors and have been amended multiple times in recent years.

Police said that Diego will be taken to Lancaster County Prison after being extradited from Texas.

