John Burkhart, the former head of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, was sentenced to eight to 22 months in a county prison on Thursday for stealing at least $140,000 seized in drug investigations.

At the conclusion of the roughly hour-long hearing, county sheriff deputies clicked handcuffs on Burkhart and led him from the courtroom.

Cumberland County Senior Judge Kevin Hess also placed Burkhart, 57, on probation for four years and ordered him to repay $140,000. Hess made Burkhart eligible for work release. Burkhart has a job paying $15 an hour as a groundskeeper at a golf course.

Burkhart pleaded guilty on March 9 to two counts of theft, both third-degree felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison, although state sentencing guidelines call for three to 12 months incarceration.

Burkhart’s attorney, Christopher Ferro, had argued for probation.

Brian Zarallo, a prosecutor in the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, had argued for a one- to two-year prison sentence.

At his March guilty plea, Burkhart, of East Hempfield Township, blamed a bad divorce for his financial problems.

Burkhart told Hess he didn’t steal the money out of greed or to have a better lifestyle.

“I made a very bad decision just to pay my bills,” Burkhart said.

Burkhart said he was living in a one-bedroom apartment with his two sons and perhaps decided to buy a house too soon.

“I made this decision fully thinking I could pay this money back,” Burkhart said.

Burkhart apologized to his family, the law enforcement community and, specifically, Craig Stedman and Michael Landis, who hired him to the drug task force. Stedman was the county district attorney and Landis was a county detective at the time.

How he did it

Burkhart skimmed cash from deposits before the money was handed over to the county treasurer. The thefts started around 2014 and continued until 2020, when he was fired. At his guilty plea, Burkhart said the first money he took was from a drug bust in which $150,000 was seized.

Pennsylvania law allows law enforcement to seize cash and assets suspected of being tied to illegal activity through a process called civil forfeiture.

As head of the drug task force, Burkhart was the only person with regular access to the safe where seized money was stored at the drug task force office. The safe had no security cameras, nor was a log kept of when and why it was being opened or by whom.

That procedure has since been changed.

Burkhart was arrested following an investigation that began in April 2020, when investigators in the district attorney’s office learned nearly $28,000 belonging to a man charged with drug offenses was missing. Prosecutors wanted to return the money after dropping charges against the man because of problems with evidence.

District Attorney Heather Adams had fired Burkhart in March 2020, citing his actions in that drug case, among other reasons. Following an internal investigation that uncovered more missing money, Adams announced in June 2020 that she was turning over the investigation to the state Attorney General’s office.

That office charged Burkhart last March 15 with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, forgery, tampering with records or identification, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Under Burkhart’s plea agreement, the theft by unlawful taking, forgery, and tampering charges were dropped.

Burkhart will serve his sentence at the Adams County Prison, for his safety.