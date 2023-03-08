John Burkhart, the former head of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two theft counts involving stealing seized drug money.

Burkhart told Cumberland County Senior Judge Kevin Hess he began taking money because of a "pretty difficult divorce."

Exactly how much is at issue: The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office contends about $171,000 was stolen, but Burkhart said it is more like $120,000.

Both sides hope to work the amount out before Burkhart is sentenced on May 4. If the amount can't be worked out, Hess will hold a restitution hearing to determine the amount and it will be the prosecution's burden to prove how much was taken.

Though the two theft charges Burkhart pleaded guilty to are each third-degree felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine, state sentencing guidelines call for three to 12 months incarceration. The negotiated plea does not include a sentence, meaning Hess will decide Burkhart's punishment.

Burkhart and his attorney declined comment after the hearing. Burkhart, of East Hempfield Township, remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

The office of former Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro charged Burkhart, 57, last March 15 with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, forgery, tampering with records or identification, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Under the open plea agreement. theft by unlawful taking or disposition, forgery, tampering with records or identification, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence were dropped.

The charges came following an investigation that began in April 2020, when investigators in the district attorney’s office learned nearly $28,000 belonging to a man charged with drug offenses was missing. Prosecutors wanted to return the money after dropping charges against the man.

Following an internal investigation that uncovered more money was missing, District Attorney Heather Adams announced in June 2020 that she was turning over the investigation to Shapiro’s office.

Hess is overseeing the case because Lancaster County judges have a conflict of interest because Burkhart worked for the county district attorney’s office.