John Burkhart, the former head of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two theft charges for stealing more than $100,000 the task force had seized in drug investigations.

Burkhart, 57, told Cumberland County Senior Judge Kevin Hess he began taking money because of a “pretty difficult divorce, and I ended up with a lot of credit card debt, which I still have.”

Burkhart and his attorney, Christopher Ferro, declined comment after the guilty plea. Burkhart, of East Hempfield Township, remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail until sentencing, which is scheduled for May 4, after a presentence investigation.

Burkhart responded “yes sir” and “no, your honor” as Hess asked him a series of questions to ensure he understood what he was pleading guilty to and that he was entering his plea knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily.

“Being a police officer, I’m sure you’re no stranger to these proceedings,” Hess said.

Hess is overseeing the case because Lancaster County judges have a conflict of interest since Burkhart worked for the county district attorney’s office.

How he did it

Hess asked Burkhart how he stole the money.

Burkhart admitted skimming cash from deposits before the money was handed over to the county treasurer. The thefts started around 2014 and continued until 2020, when he was fired. Burkhart said he first took money tied to a drug bust in which $150,000 was seized.

Pennsylvania law allows law enforcement to seize cash and assets suspected of being tied to illegal activity through a process called civil forfeiture.

As head of the drug task force, Burkhart was the only person with regular access to the safe where seized money was stored at the drug task force office. The safe had no security cameras watching it, nor was a log kept of when and why it was being opened or by whom.

That procedure has since been changed.

Burkhart was arrested following an investigation that began in April 2020, when investigators in the district attorney’s office learned nearly $28,000 belonging to a man charged with drug offenses was missing. Prosecutors wanted to return the money after dropping charges against the man because of problems with evidence.

District Attorney Heather Adams had fired Burkhart in March 2020, citing his actions in the drug case, among other reasons. Following an internal investigation that uncovered more money was missing, Adams announced in June 2020 that she was turning over the investigation to the state Attorney General’s office.

The Attorney General’s office charged Burkhart last March 15 with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, forgery, tampering with records or identification, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Under Burkhart’s open plea agreement, the theft by unlawful taking, forgery, and tampering charges were dropped.

Adams and Lancaster County Judge Craig Stedman, who was district attorney during most of the time Burkhart was stealing money, declined comment until after Burkhart is sentenced.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle A. Henry said in a statement that Burkhart violated the public trust.

"This guilty plea closes a painful chapter for Lancaster County and is a reminder that our office will be tenacious in holding anyone who violates public trust and breaks the law accountable – regardless of their occupation or rank," she said.

Money at issue

Exactly how much money Burkhart stole is at issue: State prosecutor’s contend he took $171,000, but Burkhart said it was more like $120,000.

Whatever the amount, the government wants it back.

Both sides hope to work the amount out. If they can’t, Hess will hold a restitution hearing and the prosecution will present evidence about how much was taken.

Though the two charges Burkhart pleaded guilty to are each third-degree felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine, state sentencing guidelines call for three to 12 months incarceration. The negotiated open plea does not include a sentence, meaning Hess will decide Burkhart's punishment.