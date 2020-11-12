A former Lancaster County doctor will spend 91/2 to 20 years in prison after pleading no contest to charges related to sexually assaulting six juvenile males dating to 1997.￼

William R. Vollmar, 57, of Willow Street, entered the pleas in the six cases Thursday afternoon before Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker.

While not an admission of guilt, a no-contest plea is considered a conviction. Vollmar acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence that a jury could convict him had the case to have gone to trial.

No victims were in the courtroom. Daniel Dye, assistant chief deputy attorney general, said the six victims were notified and chose not to attend.

“The victims in this case wanted this case to be resolved, preferably in a way that didn’t put them through a long and drawn-out trial and it is a substantial sentence and they’re very happy with it,” he said, calling them "incredibly brave."

"Look, in a situation like this, it takes a lot to come forward. It takes a lot to walk into a courtroom. They had confidence in this resolution, confidence in the agreement. They've done their part, they've come forward after decades and told people what Dr. Vollmar had done," Dye said.

Vollmar said nothing when Reinaker offered him an opportunity to address the court. Otherwise, he said little other than acknowledging he understood the agreement and was satisfied with his attorney, Michael Winters. Winters declined comment.￼

Vollmar was immediately lead from the courtroom in handcuffs after the hearing; as part of the agreement, he waived his right to a sentencing background check and will be taken to state prison to begin serving his sentence. He had been free on bail. He must also register for life as a sex offender under Megan's Law and he has surrendered his medical license as part of the plea.

Vollmar was first charged by the Pennsylvania State Police in April 2019 with indecent assault of a man at the Quarryville office of Stephen G. Diamantoni, M.D. & Associates, Vollmar’s employer until he resigned two days before being charged. Diamantoni is Lancaster County's coroner and declined comment Thursday, citing civil suit in which his office is named as a defendant, along with Vollmar and a hospital.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office took over the investigation from the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, which had an unspecified conflict, and filed additional charges in May 2019 based on accusations by other males. Other assaults subject to the plea agreement happened at Conestoga Valley High School and Vollmar's home.

Vollmar had worked at a half-dozen schools in Lancaster County as a contracted physician; some of his accusers were students when the assaults happened, according to prosecutors.

In a video news conference Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Vollmar abused his position of trust to prey on his victims.

"From my perspective, this is another predator off the street," he said.

Thirteen other people came forward with accusations but the Attorney General's office was unsuccessful in its effort to have their testimony allowed to show a pattern. Most of those accusations happened outside the statute of limitations for criminal charges.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In all, Vollmar was charged with more than a dozen crimes, including three counts each of sexual assault and corruption of minors and two counts of unlawful or sexual contact — all felonies — as well as six misdemeanor counts of indecent assault. Some of the lesser charges were dropped as part of the plea.

Meanwhile, two civil suits claiming negligence are working their way through county court.

Both suits involve former students, one from Conestoga Valley and one from Solanco. They contend Vollmar groomed them for sexual abuse.

The first suit was filed in April 2019 after Vollmar had been charged. The suit names Vollmar, Lancaster General Health, and the medical practice of Stephen G. Diamantoni, M.D. & Associates, Vollmar’s employer until he resigned two days before he was first charged.

In the latest filing in that suit, on Oct. 28, Diamantoni's attorney asked the court to dismiss Diamantoni as a defendant, arguing allegations brought forth by the accuser are beyond the statute of limitations for civil suits.

The second suit was filed in Philadelphia and transferred to Lancaster County court in December. The plaintiffs are an unidentified husband and wife who name Vollmar, Diamantoni’s medical practice, Lancaster General Health and University of Pennsylvania Health System, of which LGH is part. In a more recent filing, Lancaster General Health contends that it was not responsible for alleged wrongdoing by Vollmar given the did not occur in a hospital setting.

Vollmar had also been an independent staff member at Lancaster General Health, but resigned when charged. He also resigned from schools he was affiliated with, or was fired.

For related coverage: