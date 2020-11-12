William R. Vollmar, 57, of Willow Street, entered the pleas in the six cases Thursday afternoon before Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker.

While not an admission of guilt, a no-contest plea is considered a conviction. Vollmar acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence that a jury could convict him had the case gone to trial.

“The victims in this case wanted this case to be resolved, preferably in a way that didn’t put them through a long and drawn-out trial and it is a substantial sentence and they’re very happy with it,” said Daniel Dye, assistant chief deputy attorney general, calling them “incredibly brave.”

“They’ve done their part, they’ve come forward after decades and told people what Dr. Vollmar had done,” Dye said.

Dye recounted the accusations to Reinaker, which involved Vollmar touching victims’ penises, performing oral sex on them, or otherwise inappropriately touching them.

Vollmar said nothing when Reinaker offered him an opportunity to address the court. Otherwise, he said little other than acknowledging he understood the agreement and was satisfied with his attorney, Michael Winters. Winters declined comment.

Vollmar was led from the courtroom in handcuffs after the hearing; as part of the agreement, he waived his right to a sentencing investigation and will be taken to state prison to begin serving his sentence. He had been free on bail.

Vollmar must also register for life as a sex offender, and he was required to surrender his medical license.

Case history

Pennsylvania State Police first charged Vollmar in April 2019 with indecent assault of a man at the Quarryville office of Stephen G. Diamantoni, M.D. & Associates — Vollmar’s employer until he resigned two days before being charged.

Diamantoni is Lancaster County’s coroner and declined comment Thursday, citing civil suits in which his practice is named as a defendant.

The Attorney General’s Office took over the cases from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, which had an unspecified conflict, and filed additional charges in May 2019 based on accusations by other males.

Assaults subject to the plea agreement also happened at Conestoga Valley High School and Vollmar’s home.

Vollmar had worked at a half-dozen schools in Lancaster County as a contracted physician, and at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. Some of his accusers were students when the assaults happened, according to prosecutors.

Thirteen other people came forward with accusations against Vollmar, but the Attorney General’s office was unsuccessful in its effort to use their testimony to show a pattern. Most of those accusations involved incidents that happened outside the statute of limitations.

Vollmar had been charged with more than a dozen crimes. His no-contest plea covered charges of sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful or sexual contact of minors and indecent assault. Some lesser charges were dropped under the plea.

Meanwhile, two civil suits claiming negligence are working their way through county court. Both involve former students, one from Conestoga Valley and one from Solanco, and contend Vollmar groomed them for sexual abuse.

The first suit was filed in April 2019 after criminal charges were filed against Vollmar. The suit names Vollmar, Lancaster General Health, and the medical practice of Stephen G. Diamantoni, M.D. & Associates.

In the latest filing in that suit, on Oct. 28, Diamantoni’s attorney asked the court to dismiss Diamantoni as a defendant, arguing allegations brought forth by the accuser are beyond the statute of limitations for civil suits.

The second suit was filed in Philadelphia and transferred to Lancaster County court in December. The plaintiffs are an unidentified husband and wife who name Vollmar, Diamantoni’s medical practice, Lancaster General Health and University of Pennsylvania Health System, of which LGH is part.

In a more recent filing, Lancaster General Health contends that it was not responsible for alleged wrongdoing by Vollmar given the alleged abuse did not occur in a hospital setting.

Vollmar had also been been affiliated with Lancaster General Health but resigned when charged. He also resigned from schools he was affiliated with, or was fired.

In a video news conference Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Vollmar abused his position of trust to prey on his victims.

He urged people to report abuse via the ChildLine hotline (800-932-0313) and the “Say Something” anonymous reporting app.

