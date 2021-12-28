A registered sex offender who formerly coached diving at two Lancaster County high schools has been charged with possessing child pornography in neighboring Dauphin County.

Police say Patrick E. Fatta, 49, of Harrisburg, looked at child pornography at a Swatara Township hardware store, according to a PennLive report.

Officers had been investigating the case since October, and arrested Fatta on Dec. 6, according to an online news release from Swatara Township police.

Early Dec. 6, investigators served a search warrant at the hardware store after tracking child pornography to the location, according to the PennLive report, which cited a criminal complaint filed against Fatta.

There, the store’s owner told police that he believed Fatta was responsible for viewing the illegal images, according to the report, which notes that the owner told police Fatta had previously been caught looking at “scantily clad” images of a young girl while working at the store.

Fatta’s work computer was missing from the store when police executed the search warrant, police said, according to the report.

However, investigators later visited Fatta’s apartment, where police said they found him in possession of the computer, according to the report.

Police said they later searched the computer, finding two videos depicting child pornography, showing girls about 5 years old, PennLive reported.

In 2015, Fatta was sentenced to 2 ¾ to 7 years in state prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography and sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files. He has worked as a diving coach for Hempfield and Manheim Township high schools and was removed from the position when initial charges were filed by West Hempfield Township police.

At the time, authorities said the girl he assaulted was not on the diving team.

Fatta was paroled in 2017, according to PennLive.

He now faces a pair of felony child pornography charges, as well as a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking, according to online court documents.

Fatta is in Dauphin County Prison, unable to post $160,000 in bail, online documents show.