A former Lancaster city police officer pleaded guilty Friday to beating his puppy with a piece of wood, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Damon Bronstetter, 28, of West Lampeter Township, was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service, according to the district attorney's office. Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth also ordered that Bronstetter undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment and be banned from having a pet while on probation.

Bronstetter hit his 10-month old German Shepherd with a piece of wood in August or September 2018, according to officials. He was charged with cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor that went into effect as part of Libre's Law.

In court, Bronstetter told Ashworth he was ashamed, according to the district attorney's office.

Bronstetter also faces two counts of simple assault from allegedly harming a woman Oct. 29 and 30, 2018, at his Musser Avenue home, police said. That case is tentatively scheduled for trial later this year, according to the district attorney's office.

Lancaster city terminated Bronstetter's employment Feb. 6. The police union filed a grievance contesting the motion but then withdrew it, according to Lancaster director of business administration Patrick Hopkins.