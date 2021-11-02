The two former Lancaster city police officers who were fired last month for submitting falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards may have violated federal law, according to warnings issued by the FBI this year.

“If you did not receive the vaccine, do not buy fake vaccine cards, do not make your own vaccine cards, and do not fill-in blank vaccination record cards with false information,” the FBI and Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General warned earlier this year.

That’s exactly what Heather Schaeffer and Benjamin Lapp did, according to documents related to their firing, which LNP | LancasterOnline obtained through a Right to Know Law request.

Schaeffer got a blank vaccination card from her cousin, who is in the military and involved in vaccination efforts. She then made a copy and sold it to Lapp for $20, according to the documents. Fake vaccine information was filled out on the cards.

The city does not mandate employees to get vaccinated. Employees who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks in city buildings; those who are fully vaccinated do not, according to city policy.

A man who answered at a phone number listed for a Benjamin Lapp hung up after an LNP reporter identified himself on Monday. Efforts to reach Schaeffer at a Facebook account and phone number believed to be hers were unsuccessful.

Lancaster police Chief John Bey declined comment Monday when asked whether the FBI was notified and if the department was still investigating.

The FBI also declined to say whether it was investigating, or planned to investigate, the matter.

“It’s the FBI’s standard practice to neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations,” a bureau spokeswoman said.

In its warning earlier this year, the FBI said misuse of a government agency’s seal is a crime punishable by a fine and or up to five years in prison. Official vaccine cards carry the seal of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In documents relating to Schaeffer and Lapp’s firings, police officials wrote that their actions resulted in an investigation by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. The office has declined comment.

A check of online court documents Monday afternoon did not show criminal charges filed against either Schaeffer or Lapp.

Cases targeting fake and stolen vaccine cards have been filed and prosecuted in the months since the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available.

Among the federal cases brought so far is the September arrest of a Michigan nurse charged with stealing and selling authentic COVID-19 vaccination cards from a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital. The nurse is accused of selling the cards for $150 to $200 each.

In August, a Chicago pharmacist was arrested on charges he sold 125 authentic vaccination cards for about $10 each.

The FBI is also investigating accusations that three Vermont state troopers were involved in a scheme to create fraudulent vaccination cards. The troopers resigned in August and September.