A former Lancaster Bible College student who protested against the school last year over claims of racial inequality is now suing the school, claiming it discriminated against her because she is Black.

Pilisa Mackey, who enrolled at the school in 2017 to study musical theater, claims school officials did not respond to her concerns about her experiences, so she was ultimately forced to attend school online, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia.

The discrimination and harassment Mackey said she has endured “has exacerbated the already hostile school environment to the point of a crisis,” the suit said.

Mackey said she suffered humiliation, embarrassment and emotional distress, and is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, according to the suit.

In an emailed statement, the college said it is the school’s policy not to comment on pending litigation.

Mackey’s attorney, Matthew Weisberg, said, “We look forward to aggressively prosecuting this matter towards trial.”

Last September, Mackey organized a petition demanding accountability from the school. It had a goal of 1,000 signatures and had 632 as of Friday. She also helped organize and took part in a protest at the school last Sept. 22.

At the time, the college issued a statement saying it “values people as created in the image of God and worthy of respect and dignity. Sadly, the college has at times fallen short of extending that dignity and respect."

The statement also said school officials were "currently engaged in a careful and thorough audit, examining the extent of our shortcomings, to correct these failures both personally and systemically. We do and will continue to address our failures in these areas while seeking forgiveness when necessary for our shortcomings."

According to Mackey’s suit, she was cast in stereotypical Black roles in her musical theater studies, such as a homeless person and a maid, and that lead roles went to only to white people.

Around October 2018, Mackey talked to her department’s chair, Paul Thorlakson, “about the struggle she was having with the very white curriculum, show choices and the ignorant, covert racist comments other students were making to her. Mr. Thorlakson told (Mackey) that she was coming off as aggressive and that she had an attitude problem,” the suit said.

“He then said to (Mackey), ‘You knew coming here what to expect, this being a traditionally white school. It seems like you have two options: either find another college to transfer to or change your attitude and deal with it. But judging by your scholarships I don’t think you could reasonably afford to go anywhere else,’” according to the lawsuit.

Mackey said other students told her she was the first Black person they had met, that she didn’t belong at the school, and that she didn’t belong in a production.

The suit said Mackey wrote a letter to school officials in February 2019 “to report the racial bias/discrimination she was experiencing. While an investigation into (Mackey’s) claims was done, no formal resolution ever came of it.”