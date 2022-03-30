A former Lancaster Bible College student and the school have settled her federal lawsuit in which she claimed she was discriminated against because she is Black.

Pilisa Mackey sued the school in September 2021. A year earlier, she helped organize and participated in a protest against the school over claims of racial inequality, and she organized an online petition demanding accountability.

The settlement of the case was noted in a Feb. 16 filing in the U.S. District Court in Philadelphia. Details aren't public; Lancaster Bible College is a private school.

Mackey had been seeking more than $50,000 in damages. She claimed she suffered humiliation, embarrassment and emotional distress.

Mackey's attorneys were unavailable and did not respond to a request for comment.

College Vice President Lee DeRemer said in a statement Tuesday, “Ms. Mackey and Lancaster Bible College voluntarily met to negotiate a resolution of their dispute. The parties negotiated in good faith and were able to come to an agreement that will permit all parties to move forward. No further public statements will be made by Ms. Mackey or Lancaster Bible College regarding this matter.”

In her suit, Mackey, a theater major, claimed she was cast in stereotypical Black roles, such as a homeless person and a maid, and that lead roles only went to white people. In court documents filed last year denying Mackey’s allegations, the school said Mackey specifically auditioned for the role of a homeless person in a production of Mary Poppins and that she celebrated getting the role.

Mackey also claimed she talked to her department’s chair, Paul Thorlakson, about struggles she was having with the “white curriculum,” show choices and racist comments made by students. Thorlakson told her that she was coming off as aggressive and that she had an attitude problem, the suit said.

The school’s response last year also said it had previously found Mackey’s complaint about Thorlakson credible and that he wrote her an apology and the incident was included in his personnel file.