Amy Ferg recently was appointed principal and chief education officer at La Academia Partnership Charter School.

Ferg, who had filled many roles during her 13 years at Lancaster County's lone brick-and-mortar charter school, officially started as principal on July 1, vowing to meet the needs of every single student.

She most recently served as interim principal after the departure of Tommy Henley, who left his post to take an administrative role in the School District of Lancaster.

A York County resident, Ferg, 35, began her career with La Academia — which serves economically disadvantaged students in grades six through 12 — in 2008 as a math and science teacher.

“When I started this journey, I never thought I’d leave the classroom. It’s what I love,” Ferg said.

She slowly began to take on different responsibilities and leadership roles within the school, which led her to a new realization.

“I saw that I could affect more change outside the classroom,” she said. “I realized how much more I could do at an administrative level.”

Soon, equipped with a master’s degree in curriculum and a secondary school administration/principalship certification, she made the transition from teaching to the administration.

“We are happy to have her as principal of the school, a new role that will allow her to help the scholars’ achievement growth,” La Academia board president Colleen Wagner said. “We are confident that she has the students, staff, parents and community partners engaged in this and we are looking forward to a very successful year.”

Retired Millersville University associate professor and La Academia board member Aida Ceara agrees.

“Amy came to La Academia as a teacher and rose through the ranks. She is extremely committed and cares so much for the students and the school in general. I know she will do a great job and we are very lucky to have her,” Ceara said.

Students at La Academia, 30 N. Ann St., Lancaster, will return to the classroom Wednesday to begin the 2021-22 school year.

“I am nervous and very excited,” Ferg said. “The students have not been together for a while so we are going to work hard to engage the kids in in-person learning again.”

Asked about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Ferg said the school is “trying to stay one step ahead of the game as much as we can.”

“It is not enough to just know what is going in our school but also outside our walls as far as the new COVID numbers and CDC recommendations,” she said. “In 2020, we had that flip of the switch and no one was ready for it. This time, if we need to go virtual again, we are prepared.”