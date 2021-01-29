A former teacher at J.P. McCaskey High School has been sentenced to 11 and a half to 23 months in prison for sexual misconduct involving a student.

Timothy M. Sterner, 54, pleaded guilty in Dec. of 2020 to felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, solicitation of institutional sexual assault, dissemination of child pornography, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a child, and misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and corruption of minors.

Additionally, Sterner will serve 6 years of probation and be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Sterner admitted to asking the victim for sexual contact, exposing himself to the victim and performing lewd acts in the victim's presence, sending lewd images/pornography to the victim, showing the victim pornography, and having lewd conversations with the victim.

That behavior happened between the victim’s freshman and senior year.

Sterner, of East Hempfield Township, was charged in 2019 with one count sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, attempted institutional sexual assault of minor, solicitation to commit institutional sexual assault of a minor – both third-degree felonies – and related offenses.

"In imposing sentence, Judge Dennis Reinaker recognized Sterner’s positive impact on many, but stated that he had to balance that with some of the most 'insidious' grooming conduct that he has seen since being on the bench," according to the District Attorney's Office.