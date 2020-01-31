The former head of a Paradise Township ministry pleaded guilty to child endangerment Friday, Jan. 31, in a Berks County case in which he had been accused of sexually assaulting a girl while a youth pastor there more than 16 years ago.

Charles Warren Holt, 52, was sentenced to two years of probation, Meg McCallum, an assistant district attorney in Berks, said Friday.

All other charges, including aggravated and indecent assault, were dropped with the victim's agreement so she could avoid having to testify at trial, according to McCallum.

At the time of his arrest in November 2018, Holt was president and CEO of the Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Highway East. He was placed on an immediate leave of absence and is no longer with the ministry. He joined there in 2006.

By pleading guilty, McCallum said, Holt acknowledged having inappropriate contact with the woman, who is now in her 30s, while she was 17 — a minor — and 18 while he was in a supervisory capacity.

The woman had babysat for Holt's family and was a member of his youth group at Reading Evangelical Free Church when he began having inappropriate contact with her in June 2001, according to the prosecution.

"I think she just got brave enough to come forward and talk to law enforcement," McCallum said of the time between Holt's inappropriate behavior and charges.

Holt did not address the court, but his attorney, Allan Sodomsky, said Holt accepts responsibility.