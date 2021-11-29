One by one in a Lancaster County courtroom on Monday afternoon, people who entrusted Andrew Scheid to handle funeral arrangements for their deceased relatives told him how he betrayed them.

"You robbed my family of the grieving process. You gave us an empty urn and lied," Angie Trostle told Scheid at his sentencing hearing. "You abused our trust in our darkest hours of our father's passing."

She is the daughter of Glenn Creasy. Scheid admitted to mishandling Creasy’s body when he pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to four counts of abuse of corpse and no contest to four counts of tampering with public records for falsifying information on death certificates.

For those crimes, Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Scheid to three to 12 months in prison for the abuse crimes.

Reinaker also sentenced Scheid on Monday to nine months of house arrest following incarceration, five years of probation, and ordered him to pay $9,456 restitution, as well as prosecution costs. Scheid must also perform 100 hours of community service.

Scheid signed a death certificate stating Creasy’s body was cremated Dec. 14, 2019, at a nearby crematory. Instead, he was cremated Dec. 29 in Allentown.

Holly Geerdes said she didn’t know where the body of her sister, Charmaine Antonucci, was for five days. Antonucci intended her body to be donated for medical use, but Scheid’s mishandling of the body made that impossible.

Tina Mahoney said she was informed by a deputy coroner that the badly decomposed remains of her father, Donald Mahoney, had been recovered in a body bag at Scheid’s former Manor Township funeral home. Scheid filed paperwork indicating Mahoney’s body was cremated two weeks before.

Amanda Wagner, daughter of Stanford Winebarger, told Scheid, “What you did to my father was unforgivable … I hope somewhere in life you think about what you did to my family and these people,” she said.

Scheid had filed paperwork indicating Winebarger had been cremated 10 days earlier than he had been.

Wagner, a nurse, said she was humiliated to learn what had happened because she had recommended Scheid to other people.

She told Scheid she hopes God can forgive him, “because I can’t.”

Depression blamed

Scheid, 50, dressed in jeans, a rust sweater over tan plaid shirt, did not face the half-dozen family members while they addressed him; instead, he stood facing the judge.

When given an opportunity to speak, Scheid began addressing Reinaker, who advised him to turn and address the families.

"I would just like to express my heartfelt sorrows for any inconvenience ..." he said in a soft voice that trailed off.

As for an explanation, Scheid’s attorney, Michael T. Winters, said Scheid has been struggling with depression over the last several years.

Winters had asked for no prison time.

First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown asked Reinaker for an appropriate sentence, and suggested incarceration was warranted.

“This was purposeful and intentional conduct designed to deceive,” Brown said.

Reinaker, noting the positive presence Scheid once had in the community, the impact on families and Scheid’s coverup, said he wasn’t sure what an appropriate sentence would be.

Before imposing the sentence, he said he tried to craft an appropriate sentence, but added it might not satisfy either side.

After the sentencing, Trostle said the amount of prison time was not enough. She had wanted Scheid to spend at least two years behind bars.

She was at least pleased to see sheriff deputies handcuff Scheid, she said.

Cases against Scheid

Scheid was charged in August 2020.

The State Board of Funeral Directors first filed disciplinary action against Scheid in December 2019, outlining 10 instances of families complaining about Scheid’s services dating back to 2015. The complaints ranged from leaving a corpse unembalmed and unrefrigerated for three days, not returning the cremated remains to families and subscribing signatures on funeral service contracts.

At almost the same time that Scheid was arrested and charged criminally last August, the state Attorney General filed a civil lawsuit in Lancaster County court seeking restitution for families due to Scheid’s “failure to deliver services that Pennsylvanians paid for.”

In May, Judge Leonard Brown ordered Scheid to pay $8,751 in restitution, $7,000 in civil penalties and $225 in court costs in that case.

Brown also barred Scheid from working as a funeral director and funeral supervisor and from applying again for licenses for either role. The Pennsylvania Department of State revoked Scheid’s licenses for those positions in January 2020.

Meanwhile, on Nov. 8, the company that bought Scheid's funeral homes at a sheriff's sale in September sued Scheid's wife, Joseline Scheid, in county court. Prince Street Properties LLC claims in an ejectment complaint that she is living at 121 S. Prince and refuses to leave. A sheriff’s deputy served her with the complaint on Nov. 17; she had not responded as of Monday.